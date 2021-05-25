UBS Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $340.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.