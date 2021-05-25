UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

