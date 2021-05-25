UBS Group Reiterates €101.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €88.18 ($103.74) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.03. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

