UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.