UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

UiPath stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

