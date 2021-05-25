UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $85.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.