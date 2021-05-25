UMA Market Capitalization Tops $836.50 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $836.50 million and $26.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.79 or 0.00036330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00941663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.78 or 0.09857910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,577,427 coins and its circulating supply is 60,644,775 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

