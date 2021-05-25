Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11,584.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

UNP opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

