uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.