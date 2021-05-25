Uniswap Price Tops $23.79 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $23.79 or 0.00063230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $13.46 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,667,388 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.