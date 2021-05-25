United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%.

In other United Bancshares news, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168 over the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.