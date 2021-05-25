United Internet (UTDI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Internet (ETR: UTDI) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – United Internet was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – United Internet was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – United Internet was given a new €34.10 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/11/2021 – United Internet was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – United Internet was given a new €34.10 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – United Internet was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UTDI opened at €34.79 ($40.93) on Tuesday. United Internet AG has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.57 and a 200-day moving average of €35.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

