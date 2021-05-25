United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $41.64 Average PT from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

