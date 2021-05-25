United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.