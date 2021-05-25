United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.