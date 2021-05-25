UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $18.31. UP Fintech shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 172,071 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.51 and a beta of 1.79.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.