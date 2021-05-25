Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.68. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.