US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

