US Bancorp DE Has $117,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,589,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.91. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

