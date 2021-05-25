US Bancorp DE Has $131,000 Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $870.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.97. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

ALTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altabancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

