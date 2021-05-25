US Bancorp DE Has $137,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

