US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

