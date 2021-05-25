Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 219,032 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,463.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,318,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,944,224 over the last 90 days.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.