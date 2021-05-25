VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 642.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 553,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 478,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 192,499 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 273,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.