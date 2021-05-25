VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,912 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after buying an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,031,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

