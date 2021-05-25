VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

