Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $155.61. 132,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,090. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

