Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 11,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

