Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VGT stock opened at $372.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.91 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

