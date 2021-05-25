Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.11 and a twelve month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

