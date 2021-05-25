Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.40. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,794. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $215.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.