Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.18. 5,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

