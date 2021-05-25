Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.76. Approximately 1,931,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,100,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

