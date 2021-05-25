Vasta Platform (VSTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Vasta Platform had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.50.

5/14/2021 – Vasta Platform was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

5/11/2021 – Vasta Platform was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.50.

5/6/2021 – Vasta Platform had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Vasta Platform is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform Limited has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth about $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

