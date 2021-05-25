Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,666. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. Analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

