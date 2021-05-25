Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.28 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.31 or 0.00043740 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $59.28 million and $4.43 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00060453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00389120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00198073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00905629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,425,039 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

