Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.