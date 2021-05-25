ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

