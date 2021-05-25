Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.