Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 981.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of FHN opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

