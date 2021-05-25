Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

