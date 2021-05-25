Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,627 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 206,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $610.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

