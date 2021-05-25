Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,128,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

