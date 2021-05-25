VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.37

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.37 and traded as high as $65.64. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 620 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.