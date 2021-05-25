Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 1,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,457,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of -1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,964 shares of company stock worth $2,071,208. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

