Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.