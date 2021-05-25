Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $26.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 163,919 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

