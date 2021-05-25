Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE VGI opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
