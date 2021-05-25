Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $259.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of V opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.26. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

