Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,882. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

