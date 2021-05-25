Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Waitr has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $219.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

